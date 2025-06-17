Euro 2025 pundits announced by the BBC

Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will present during the Euros

Euro 2025 pundits for the BBC have been announced by the broadcaster for the major tournament this summer.

The BBC are sharing the rights with ITV but their fellow broadcaster are yet to announce the talent joining their team.

And so who have the BBC employed this summer? Find out all below.

Euro 2025: Who are the pundits?

Ellie Roebuck has represented England at a Euros and a World Cup (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Jeanette Kwakye will lead the games that are broadcast by the BBC.

They will be joined but a number of pundits and commentators who will offer opinions on the games and insight into teams and players.

Renee Slegers won the Champions League with Arsenal this past season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former England players Ellen White, Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Fara Williams and Anita Asante are among those named.

England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, who won the Euros in 2022, is also a part of the punditry team after missing out on the 2025 squad.

Former Wales star Katie Sherwood, Arsenal boss Renee Slegers, Scotland's Rachel Corsie, ex-England defender Nedum Onuoha and former Germany star Josie Henning round off the pundit list.

Commentators for the BBC are Robyn Cowen, Jonathan Pearce and Vicki Sparks.

Ellen White has taken on media duties since retiring in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

They will be joined by ex-England players Rachel Brown-Finnis, Gilly Flaherty, Izzy Christiansen and former Wales striker Helen Ward on co-comms. Jo Currie and Catrin Heledd will also be pitchside.

On BBC 5 Live Katie Smith, Sparks and Eilidh Barbour will present and commentate with former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, Christiansen and ex-Wales defender Daniel Gabbidon pundits on the radio.

For Wales games Ward, Nia Jones and Mark Poyser will offer their opinions.

England go into the tournament as defending champions, while Wales are involved in their first-ever major tournament. They are the only two home nations competing in the tournament as Scotland and Northern Ireland failed to qualify.

FourFourTwo will update this piece once ITV have announced their punditry team.