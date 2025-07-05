How to watch Wales vs Netherlands: Live streams, TV channel, kick-off time for Euro 2025 game

Jess Fishlock will play in her first major tournament

Watch Wales vs Netherlands at Euro 2025 and see Wales' first-ever game at a major tournament, with free live streams available globally.

The game will see Wales and the Netherlands kick off their Euro 2025 campaigns.

Wales are competing in a major tournament for the first time, while the Netherlands are looking to win back to trophy they won in 2017.

Wales vs Netherlands will kick-off at 17.00pm BST / 12.00pm ET on Saturday, July 5.

Read on to find out how to watch Wales vs Netherlands live streams from anywhere.

Watch Wales vs Netherlands in the UK

Wales vs Netherlands will be televised by the public broadcaster, BBC.

The game will go out on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer, starting at 17.00pm BST on July 5.

BBC is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Watch Wales vs Netherlands from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Wales vs Netherlands preview

Netherlands will be favourites for the match (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands will be favourites to win the game but as it is Wales' first major tournament game, they are a little bit of an unknown.

Jess Fishlock, who is on FourFourTwo's 100 best players list, is a player the Netherlands will need to watch out for, she is absolutely lethal in front of goal.

But the Netherlands have stars too like Vivianne Miedema and Esme Brugts.

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 2-0 win for the Netherlands.