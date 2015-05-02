Ramsey knows QPR on the brink

QPR head coach Chris Ramsey knows his side face a "monumental task" to retain their Premier League status following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Leroy Fer had given QPR hope at Anfield after his superb volley cancelled out Philippe Coutinho's opener for the hosts and their luck looked to be in when Rob Green saved Steven Gerrard's second-half penalty.

Shortly after that let-off, however, defender Nedum Onuoha saw red and, with three minutes remaining, Gerrard's header leaves Ramsey's men seven points adrift of safety with just three games left to play.

That means QPR could be relegated before they are next in action at Manchester City next Sunday, leaving Ramsey to admit: "We have got an absolutely monumental task but we came here and played against one of the best teams in the league and did well.

"Unfortunately for us, when we start getting into 80 minutes-plus, we tend to throw points away.

"We have done that on numerous occasions this season and then the performances go for nothing.

"That little lapse of concentration means we haven't taken anything from the game.

"We have done well against the top teams, but you aren't at the bottom of the table for any other reason other than those small details and that has happened too much."

Ramsey nevertheless felt that the result was slightly harsh on his players.

"I thought we deserved to take something after that little rough patch when they put us under pressure," he said.

"We weathered the storm and Rob [Green] pulls out a great save from the penalty, but that is why we are where we are. The players are devastated, absolutely devastated. The disappointment runs very, very deep."

The QPR head coach was also quick to pay tribute to Rio Ferdinand following the death of the defender's wife Rebecca Ellison from cancer on Friday.

"Rio has been a man mountain around the place," said Ramsey.

"He's had the weight of the world on his shoulders, but you wouldn't know that.

"He's a fantastic professional and conducts himself in a terrific manner. He's trained hard; he's not moped around the place.

"Now all our thoughts are with him and his family. We all hope they can find the strength to pull through in this tragic time."