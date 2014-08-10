Ramsey lauds Wenger after Shield success

Ramsey netted an extra-time winner to sink Hull City and end his club's nine-year trophy drought in May and they returned to the national stadium with an emphatic 3-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

As in the Cup final, fellow midfielder Santi Cazorla scored Arsenal's first and Ramsey once again showed the keen eye for goal that was on display last season before injury ruined the second half of his campaign.

The Wales international told BT Sport: "It has not been a bad place for me or Santi Cazorla, we want to play here every week!

"I have just become a lot more composed in front of goal, realising I have more time than I did in the past. I am making good contact and being composed.

"Arsene Wenger has been massive for me. He has always believed in me, even through the bad periods, he has always played me and I am grateful to pay him back.

"The boss has given me a role where he knows I will get forward into the box. I am feeling good in my position, I feel I am picking the right chances to get forward."

Jack Wilshere impressed as Arsenal secured a deserved 2-0 lead at half-time, over-running City's midfield and running their makeshift defence ragged.

The England midfielder, like Ramsey, will hope to leave injury concerns behind him this term and was pleased Arsenal made such a convincing statement but was keen to keep the result in perspective.

"I think the message we wanted to send out was we are ready, it is the biggest game of pre-season and we passed the test," he told BBC Radio 5Live. "Just because we beat the champions doesn't mean we will be champions because it doesn't work like that but we are ready.

"We have got a great team ethic here and I hope we can take that into the season.

"It's as big season for me. Last season was a bit stop start but I have had my first proper pre-season and I am feeling good."