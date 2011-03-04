Ramsey poised for Arsenal return

Aaron Ramsey could return to the Arsenal squad for Saturday's home clash with Sunderland.

The Welsh midfielder has not played for Arsenal since breaking his leg against Stoke City in February last year.

"There is a chance Aaron could be available in the squad for Saturday," manager Arsene Wenger said on the club website.

"It will be very good to have him back. He is getting better and better now. We know he has a great engine, has great passing ability and can score goals as well."

Wenger said defender Laurent Koscielny had a "meagre" chance of making his return from a hamstring injury but Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) and Alex Song (knee) are definitely out.

Wenger, who watched his team overcome Leyton Orient 5-0 in the FA Cup in midweek, said he was delighted by the way they have bounced back following their League Cup final loss to Birmingham City.

"The team's response to the League Cup defeat has been remarkable," he told reporters.

Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has signed a new four-year contract that will keep the 27-year-old at Old Trafford until 2015, the club said on Friday.

The Scotland international came through the youth ranks at the club, who play Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and made his debut in March 2003. The news came the day after fellow midfielder Michael Carrick penned a three-year extension.

"Darren has been at the club since he was fifteen years old... I am delighted Darren has signed a new contract, he has developed into a top-class midfielder," manager Sir Alex Ferguson said on the club's website.

Former Manchester United great Eric Cantona believes the club could struggle to replace Ferguson when the 69-year-old finally retires.

"He is unbelievable, he is one of the best managers of all time in the world," Cantona told reporters at a promotional event in Singapore.

"When he stops after a few years it will be difficult.

"He knows the club very well for more than 20 years but after then it will be very, very difficult."

Aston Villa defender Richard Dunne has been ruled out of action for up to a month after injuring his shoulder in their FA Cup defeat by Manchester City on Wednesday.

"We have lost Richard for maybe three or four weeks because of a shoulder injury," manager Gerard Houllier said on the club website.

"Fortunately, we don't have many games in that period. He will miss maybe one or two games."

Dunne is likely to miss Villa's trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday and the home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 19.

Everton manager David Moyes has denied putting the fitness of Marouane Fellaini at risk by playing him against Sunderland last weekend.

Fellaini was ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up an ankle injury in the 2-0 win on Saturday.

"That is completely wrong," Moyes said on the club website