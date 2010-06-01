Ramsey signs new Arsenal deal

The 19-year-old made 29 appearances and scored four goals for Arsenal before his season was prematurely ended when he suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg in a collision with Ryan Shawcross of Stoke City.

"Every player wants to play in a team where they can play football and I feel that this is the way it should be played, so that's one of the reasons I signed a new contract, Ramsey, who has played 11 times for Wales, told Arsenal's website.

"I think I can still develop my game a lot and I'm in the right place to do that with the support of the manager and also a squad of very talented players."

Although he will not be fit for the start of the season in August, Arsenal hope he will return to action by the end of the year.

Length and details of contract were not disclosed.

