Rangers hope to have Borna Barisic back for the Premiership clash with St Mirren

Rangers will hope to have defender Borna Barisic back for the cinch Premiership encounter with St Mirren.

The left-back missed last weekend’s win over Dundee United after going off unwell days earlier against St Johnstone.

Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack are still missing and Leon Balogun is battling a knock, while long-term absentees Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Boss Jim Goodwin hopes Jak Alnwick can return to the St Mirren squad for the trip to Ibrox.

The Buddies’ number one goalkeeper was one of 11 Saints players unavailable for the goalless draw against Celtic in Paisley on Wednesday night due to Covid-19 issues but is awaiting PCR test results.

The Buddies were already without Eamonn Brophy (hamstring) and Conor McCarthy (ankle).