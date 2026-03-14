How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle: Live streams & TV details as both sides return to action after Champions League endeavours

Chelsea and Newcastle played out a 2-2 draw at St James' Park earlier this season

Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle today as two Premier League games kick off at 17:30 GMT, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Newcastle key information • Date: Saturday 14 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Chelsea were heavily beaten by PSG 5-2 in midweek as their last 16 Champions League first leg took a turn inside the final 25 minutes.

Newcastle United were also left heartbroken, as Lamine Yamal's last-gasp penalty for Barcelona yielded a 1-1 draw at St James Park.

Now the two teams must dust themselves off and go again in the Premier League in one of two 17:30 kick-offs on Saturday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle from anywhere

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Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in the UK

Chelsea vs Newcastle is one of two Saturday teatime kick-offs in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event and subscribers can stream the match on Sky Go.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in the US

Chelsea vs Newcastle is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

Chelsea still have hopes of ensuring a top-five finish this season, with it likely that five teams will grab a Champions League qualification spot for next season.

The Blues beat fellow hopefuls Aston Villa 4-1 at Villa Park last weekend, with man of the moment Joao Pedro scoring a hat-trick in the Midlands.

Pedro is one to watch coming into this one, having now netted 11 goals in his last 12 games under new manager Liam Rosenior.

The biggest question remains who the gaffer picks in between the sticks, with Filip Jörgensen making a few questionable decisions against PSG in midweek, which could lead to Robert Sanchez being recalled.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Newcastle thought they had stolen a one-goal advantage against Barcelona on Tuesday in Europe, not before Yamal rifled home his penalty to level the tie.

Their last Premier League clash was a brilliant late win against Manchester United at St James' Park, with William Osula coming off the bench to fire home an injury-time winner.

Lewis Miley (dead leg), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh) and Emil Krafth (knee) are all definite absentees for the Magpies’ trip to the Bridge.

Anthony Gordon is said to have been ill in the lead-up to their clash with Barcelona, so it remains to be seen how Eddie Howe plays that one before next week's trip to Spain.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

Newcastle have been dire away from home and despite their win against Manchester United last weekend, FourFourTwo believes it will be Chelsea who prevail.