Rangers sign Stoke striker Beattie

Beattie, who won five England caps between 2003 and 2004, joins from Stoke City. The 32-year-old centre forward has had previous spells at Blackburn Rovers, Southampton, Everton and Sheffield United.

Rangers confirmed the move on their website and Beattie will be included in Walter Smith's squad for their season opener against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday.

