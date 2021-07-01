Rangers will give ‘every last ounce of energy’ to retain title – James Tavernier

Captain James Tavernier insists Rangers will have to give “every last breath” to retain the Scottish Premiership title next season.

To the delight of the Light Blues legions, Steven Gerrard’s side wrested the trophy back from Old Firm rivals Celtic for the first time in a decade with the Govan club’s 55th title win.

Tavernier is now targeting number 56 and believes further improvement throughout the squad will be required.

He said on the club website: “We are the champions and we have got to remain that way this season, so it is down to us to give every last breath and every last ounce of energy to protect that this season.

“We have got to [remain focused] and add even more. We are always looking to improve and that is what we will be doing in pre-season.

“We have got to be making ourselves better and that will push us forward for this season for the Champions League qualifiers. The boys want to aim for the group stages and we want to do well in the league and in the cups.

“I always want to improve myself every single day and I know all the boys are as well.

“That is really good to see and I want to be a better version of myself.”

Tavernier noted the return of supporters at Euro 2020 and is looking forward to seeing the Gers fans back in Ibrox.

He said: “It adds that atmosphere. We want to be playing in front of a full house, or even if it is a half-house, you still want to be playing in front of fans, and it adds that extra special touch to what football is about.”