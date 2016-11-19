Ranieri confident of dealing with Deeney

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri believes his defenders know how to stop Watford striker Troy Deeney.

The Italian reportedly made numerous bids for the 28-year-old in the off-season, with offers up to £25million.

After missing out on the Watford captain, Ranieri now feels he has the plans to contain Deeney – who has three league goals this season – in the Premier League on Saturday.

"Wes [Morgan] and Robert [Huth] are very good players and they know how to stop [Odion] Ighalo and Deeney," Ranieri told UK newspapers.

"But Deeney for me is a very good player - not only for me, also for Watford. He is an intelligent player, a hard worker and knows football very well.

"He can score a goal, make a last pass as a number 10 and he is a good player."

Ranieri has no regrets over missing out on Deeney, having instead added Islam Slimani to his squad in the off-season.

Slimani has scored three goals in six league games for Leicester, who sit 14th in the table.

"The market is the market and you have a range of players," Ranieri said.

"At the beginning you try to bring in what you want and afterwards you have to change and find a new solution."