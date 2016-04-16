Ranieri: I'm not a magician, just a hard worker

Claudio Ranieri admits he is happy to see his exploits at Leicester City making global headlines, but was quick to remember that his name has not always been in lights for the right reasons.

The Corriere dello Sport dedicated the front page of their Monday edition to Leicester and their Italian manager, rather than the latest Serie A news.

While Ranieri was flattered, he could not help but recall the last time his face was plastered on the front pages of continental newspapers.

"It is good," Ranieri said. "But a lot of times I have been on the front of Italian newspapers and also on the front of the Greek newspapers."

Ranieri had a brief and disastrous reign as Greece coach, which ended just 18 months ago after an infamous home defeat to the Faroe Islands.

"I am the same manager as then," he said.

"In Greece I worked [with the players] only 15 times in four months; that means three days before every match, without a friendly match, without anything.

"What can I do? I am not a magician. I am a hard worker."

Ranieri stands on the precipice of one of the greatest sporting achievements ever, with Leicester top of the Premier League pile by seven points with five games to play.

Three wins is all Ranieri needs to secure the title regardless of what his opponents do, starting with West Ham on Saturday.