Ranieri: Leicester will have to change strategy due to Vardy absence

Claudio Ranieri is refusing to dwell on Jamie Vardy's red card against West Ham but conceded his title-chasing Leicester City side will have to adopt a different strategy against Swansea City on Sunday.

Vardy was handed a one-game suspension after being sent-off last weekend – although that ban could increase after the England international accepted a charge of improper conduct for directing a tirade of abuse at referee Jon Moss following his dismissal.

His absence means Ranieri, whose men are five points clear at the summit with four games to play, has plenty to ponder ahead of Swansea's trip to the King Power Stadium and the Italian is eager to look forward rather than back.

He said at Friday's news conference: "We know he has one match off. He was not happy but he has enjoyed training.

"We know the rules of the suspension and we are very focused, no problem. It's okay and we are going to think about the next match.

"I don't want to put my energy into this, my focus is Swansea."

Ranieri did reiterate his support for Vardy, who was handed a second yellow card by Moss after going down theatrically having appeared to engineer contact with West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna.

"He was going very fast and when you are touched you lose balance," added Ranieri.

"Maybe it's not a penalty but, sure, it's not a yellow card. But I don't like to speak about what's happened, I try to forget it and think about the next game."

Ranieri conceded a change in strategy was required against Swansea and hinted it would not automatically mean a recall for Leonardo Ulloa, who scored the injury-time penalty that handed Leicester a 2-2 draw against Slaven Bilic's men.

He said: "We'll have to change something. Without Vardy we will make another strategy but we will see on Sunday.

"Leo Ulloa deserves to play but there is a team and I think about what is best for the team."