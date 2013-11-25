Ranieri: Monaco needed to escape winless slump

After three games without a win in all competitions, Monaco ended their slump with victory at Nantes' Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday thanks to Mounir Obbadi's 70th-minute goal.

The win kept Monaco just a point behind second-placed Lille and five points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain but Ranieri was more focused on what the success meant for his players, while the 62-year-old Italian also praised his team's performance versus Nantes.

"It was important for us to win tonight, not because PSG and Lille won, (but) after three games without a win and where we did not play well and we did not take many points we need this result," Ranieri said.

"Today, I felt we played well with the ball, we pressed our opponent well and created many chances, so I am very satisfied with my team tonight."

With the game still scoreless, Ranieri decided to bring star striker Radamel Falcao off in the 63rd minute to protect the Colombian from aggravating a thigh injury.

Falcao did not look impressed when he came off but Ranieri was adamant his decision was the right one.

"I did not want to take any risks with Falcao because before the game his thigh was painful but I still decided to start him," Ranieri said.

"It is normal that he is will be disappointed about being substituted but, as I said, I preferred not to take any risk with him tonight."