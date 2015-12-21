Ranieri: No pressure on Leicester

Claudio Ranieri said there is no pressure on Leicester City to maintain their Premier League bid.

Rather, it is a lack of pressure that is getting the best out of his team, who remarkably sit atop the table heading into Christmas after Saturday's 3-2 win at Everton, without the star quality of some of his previous teams.

"I have managed a lot of top teams and there were a lot of great players. Maybe here there aren't those great players but there is a team with great spirit," said Ranieri, the former Chelsea, Valencia, Juventus, Roma, Inter, Monaco and Greece boss.

"And I believe there are great players inside them, which nobody saw before.

"To do this is ok for one, two three matches not for six months."

Ranieri has called for cool heads from his players, who he believes can now play without any pressure.

"Last season they had stress not this year," the Italian added.

"I think they enjoy it and they must continue this way. If we make something special it is a miracle. If it doesn't happen it is a miracle anyway: so enjoy and play."

Ranieri also dismissed any possibility of selling his best players in January, as Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly line up for the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, but added new signings were also unlikely.

"I have a very good team, and a very good team spirit; they are friendly with each and they help each other. If you get one, two three [new] players you might break the dressing room," he said.