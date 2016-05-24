Ranieri: Premier League survival is Leicester's priority next season

Claudio Ranieri has claimed Leicester City's main aim next season is Premier League survival, not retaining their title.

Leicester defied all expectations to win the English top flight for the first time in their history in 2015-16, Ranieri's team eventually finishing some 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

That means the Foxes will face the rigours of Champions League football next term, and Ranieri is keen to temper expectations that another tilt at the title will be on the cards - especially given the managerial changes taking place at the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

"Next season will be another fantastic season, because [Pep] Guardiola arrives, [Antonio] Conte and Jose [Mourinho]," Ranieri said, in quotes reported by the Mirror.

"It will be a very tough and good season. Can we beat them? We can fight, but we're underdogs.

"The fairytale happened once and we won. We want to defend our title, of course, but for us it's very important to stay in the Premier League.

"Our playing (style) won't change. Yes, we go into it as champions but I want them to continue to have the right attitude and I can accept all the results."