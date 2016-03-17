Ranieri on revenge mission, says Desailly

Former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri is determined to prove a point to English football by winning the Premier League with Leicester City, according to Marcel Desailly.

Ranieri was sacked by Chelsea in 2004, as Jose Mourinho was lured to Stamford Bridge, despite finishing second to the Arsenal 'Invincibles', who went through the season undefeated.

The Italian is back in the Premier League and on the cusp of one the greatest achievements in football, with Leicester top of the table by five points after 30 rounds.

And as Leicester move nearer to a remarkable title, former Chelsea captain Desailly revealed Ranieri is driven by his London exit.

"Remember, Ranieri should have won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2004, but lost out to Arsenal's Invincibles," Desailly told BeIN Sport.

"That was actually Chelsea’s year, too, but because Arsenal went unbeaten he got sacked for ­Mourinho. Now, he has got his revenge. Mourinho got sacked after losing to him 2-0 and he’s going to go on and win the league.

"I think Leicester will win the title. They have a few games left and it’s not just about them.

"It's also about Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City. They don’t have that ­consistency to put a run together to catch Leicester."

Desailly, who worked under Ranieri during the 64-year-old's entire four-year tenure at Chelsea, added: "He was not expecting this, but, luckily, the confidence is there and all the players understand the message he is trying to impart.

"No one expected Leicester to go this far. Other teams were hoping that one loss would suddenly put them into some difficulty, but Ranieri is an experienced coach.

"He is also a leader, sometimes too much, to the point where he scares players.

"But, this time, it looks like his communication with the players has been very good – and he is going to win the league."