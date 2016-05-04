Ranieri: Rich teams will win for next 10 to 20 years

Claudio Ranieri expects the Premier League's richest clubs to return to dominance and win the title for the next 10 to 20 years.

Pre-season relegation candidates Leicester City were crowned champions with two games to spare on Monday, when Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea meant they could no longer catch the Foxes at the top.

Ranieri has hailed his players' achievement but anticipates their success being a one-off, with past trends representing his best estimate at what will happen in the future.

"Big money makes big teams and usually big teams win," the 64-year-old is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"Now we can say only 99 per cent of the time. Next season will be the same and for the next 10 or 20 years, it will be the same.

"How many years after Nottingham Forest [in 1977-78] and Blackburn [in 1994-95] have another team won?

"The richest, or the team who can pick up the best players to make a team, will win."

Ranieri feels it may be not be until more time has passed that the scale of Leicester's shock achievement is truly appreciated.

"Maybe now is too early to think what we have done," added the Leicester boss.

"Maybe in one or two years it will be easier to understand, but now it is important to stay high in the world."

Champions Leicester will receive the Premier League trophy following their game at home to Everton on Saturday.