Ranieri satisfied with Monaco comeback

The Italian coach saw his side fall behind to Javier Pastore in a half dominated by PSG.

However, second-placed Monaco improved after the interval and claimed a point through Thiago Silva's 74th-minute own goal.

"I am satisfied; we had a good game against PSG," said Ranieri.

"At half-time, I made changes to the system. I positioned three central midfielders and decided to play a diamond, both to attack, but also to release (Layvin) Kurzawa (on the) left and Fabinho on the right."

Monaco remain five points behind PSG, although Ranieri insists claiming automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League by finishing second remains his main goal.

"PSG is a great team. We are building," he added.

"We have many good players but this is the first year they evolve in Ligue 1.

"The experience is very important. We are ambitious, but we played against a great team that plays in the Champions League.

"We must continue playing for second place; our goal is the Champions League.

"If PSG wants to lose the title, we're here."