Ranieri slams Leicester's lack of character

Claudio Ranieri has questioned the character of his Leicester City squad after the Premier League champions suffered the heaviest defeat by an English team in Champions League history.

Andre Silva's brace, wedged between strikes from Jesus Corona, Yacine Brahimi and Diogo Jota, secured a thumping 5-0 victory for Porto in Group G.

Having already secured top spot in the group, Ranieri made 10 changes to the starting XI at Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday, but was furious after another abject display from his side, who are looking to arrest their dismal domestic form when they take on Manchester City this weekend.

"We can lose, but I want us to show our character and our strength. We didn't do that well enough tonight," the Italian said.

"We wanted to see something different tonight, but it was too easy for Porto to score.

"The result is my fault because I decided to change the team. I don't regret it, but some players missed their chance.

"I'm sad for our fans. They deserved more. I didn't see what I have seen in training on the pitch tonight.

"But I have a clearer idea about my players now. We need to focus on the Premier League and change our position."

Matters looked to have been made even worse for Leicester when Danny Drinkwater hobbled off with a knee injury late in the second half, but Ranieri revealed the former Manchester United midfielder's knock was not a major concern.

"Drinkwater's injury doesn't look serious," the manager added. "He is suspended for Saturday anyway, but he should be ok."

Leicester's attention will now turn to Saturday's clash with City, while heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are among the Foxes' possible opponents in Monday's draw for the round of 16.