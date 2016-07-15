Ranieri 'very confident' over Mahrez stay

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is almost certain attacker Riyad Mahrez will stay with the Premier League champions.

The Algeria international has been heavily linked with a move away from the club after impressing last season.

Leicester's incredible run to the title saw numerous players become targets, including Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and N'Golo Kante.

However, Ranieri believes the 25-year-old Mahrez will remain with Leicester.

"I am very confident with him," he told the Leicester Mercury.

"He stays.

"He wants to stay here with us. He enjoys it, he is laughing. He is not a man who says, 'Oh coach, I want to go.' No, he is happy."

Mahrez is contracted until mid-2019 with Leicester, who have managed to hold onto Vardy but Kante's future remains uncertain.