Ranieri, Zidane and Santos up for FIFA coach award

Leicester City's title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri has been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award alongside Zinedine Zidane and Fernando Santos.

Ranieri defied odds of 5000/1 to lead the Foxes to their first Premier League title last season, his team finishing 10 points ahead of Arsenal after a remarkable run of form.

It was the first league success in the 65-year-old Italian's long career which has also seen him coach, among many others, Valencia, Chelsea and Juventus.

Zidane is named for guiding Real Madrid to an 11th European Cup/Champions League title.

The former France midfielder took over in January from the sacked Rafael Benitez and transformed the club's fortunes both domestically and in Europe.

A fine run of form over the final few months of LaLiga almost saw them overcome eventual champions Barcelona while they edged out city rivals Atletico Madrid on a penalty shoot-out in the final of the Champions League in Milan in May.

Santos makes up the trio for his achievements which saw his Portugal side land their first major international crown at Euro 2016.

Santos' men were expected to make up the numbers in France but, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, they prevailed over the hosts in the final.

The women's shortlist was made up USA coach Jill Ellis, former Germany coach Silvia Neid and Sweden’s Pia Sundhage.

The awards will be handed out in Zurich on January 9.