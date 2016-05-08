RB Leipzig secure Bundesliga promotion

RB Leipzig confirmed their place in next season's Bundesliga on Sunday to complete their stunning rise through the German leagues.

Financially backed by energy drink company Red Bull, at odds with the fan-ownership model prevalent in Germany, Lepizig have dominated divisions on their way to the 2.Bundesliga, and Sunday's 2-0 win over Karlsruher secured their first taste of top-flight football.

Emil Forsberg's second-half strike set them on their way against Karlsruher before a Rene Vollath own goal secured three points, enough to seal second place behind 2.Bundesliga champions Freiburg.