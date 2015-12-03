Reading 0 QPR 1: Warnock masterminds win as Hasselbaink speculation mounts

Nedum Onuoha's late header somehow got the better of Ali Al-Habsi as QPR scraped a scarcely deserved 1-0 win over Reading in the Championship.

In a match that failed to capture the imagination, a share of the spoils seemed just reward for both sides, but Onouha's last-gasp intervention sent the points back to London as Neil Warnock's side won for the second match in a row.

The result came on a day when speculation over the potential arrival of Burton Albion manager to the Loftus Road hotseat reached new heights, with the Dutchman reportedly in talks to be Chris Ramsey's permanent successor.

QPR now sit 11th, just two point off the top six, while Reading – who saw Nick Blackman strike the crossbar with a second-half free-kick – are a point better off, having wasted the chance to climb into the play-off places.