Reading 5 Ipswich Town 1: Sa nets hat-trick

Orlando Sa scored a hat-trick as Reading thumped Ipswich Town 5-1 at the Madejski Stadium on Friday to go fifth in the fledgling Championship table.

The former Fulham man opened the scoring after just seven minutes when he latched onto Nick Blackman's sumptuous cross to head Steve Clarke's side ahead.

But Reading's lead was short-lived, with Freddie Sears restoring parity moments later with his fourth goal in six games.

Sa then capped off a whirlwind opening 15 minutes with a fierce effort from the edge of the area to make it 2-1.

Blackman grabbed a goal of his own to extend the hosts' lead just after half-time, powering home a venomous left-footed drive before turning provider once again as he teed up Sa for his third.

Reading were not finished there, however, and Oliver Norwood – who enjoyed a terrific week away on international duty as Northern Ireland edged closer to Euro 2016 qualification – completed the rout with a stunning strike from 25 yards out.

Reading had gone six league matches without scoring at home prior to Friday's drubbing.