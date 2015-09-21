Reading v Everton: Howard confident of League Cup success

Tim Howard claims Everton's squad believe they have what it takes to win the League Cup ahead of their trip to Reading for Tuesday's third-round tie.

Roberto Martinez's men were unfortunate not to bring all three points back from Swansea City on Saturday, wasting numerous chances as they drew 0-0.

That clean sheet is Everton's third of the season on the road, and Howard says the squad is aiming for a strong cup run to really kick-start their campaign.

"The manager seems to pick a strong team that wants to win the cup and we as a squad believe we can," he told Everton's website.

"Obviously it's important we get through a very tricky tie - Reading are playing well and they'll be at home.

"It's going to be difficult for us but we don't play again in the league until the following Monday, so it'll be an opportunity for us to go there and have a good game."

Martinez will be hoping that Muhamed Besic and Seamus Coleman will be fit to face Steve Clarke's in-form side after they both missed the stalemate in south Wales, though England Under-21 defender Tyias Browning impressed on his full Premier League debut on Saturday.

Reading bounced back from a defeat to Derby County with a 2-0 win over Bristol City last time out, and goalscorer Garath McCleary is hoping for another strong show in the cups after Clarke's men reached the FA Cup semi-finals last term.

"We've done well in the cups of late, so hopefully we can cause another upset and go through," the winger told Reading's official site.

"As a player you always want to pit your wits against the best in the Premier League and England. So we’re looking forward to playing against Everton who have been doing really well lately, and hopefully we can grab a win."