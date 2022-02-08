Trending

Reading’s Brooke Chaplen ruled out indefinitely after scan reveals bone tumour

By published

Reading v Aston Villa – FA Women’s Super League – The Select Car Leasing Stadium
(Image credit: Tim Goode)

Reading Women attacker Brooke Chaplen will be out of action indefinitely after a scan revealed she has a bone tumour in her right leg.

Chaplen will undergo surgery to have the tumour removed and then begin an extended period of rehabilitation, the club said.

See more

The 32-year-old started her career with Southampton before moving along the south coast to join Portsmouth in 2005.

Chaplen was also at Chelsea, Everton and Sunderland before signing for Reading in 2017.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff
null