Real focused on Juventus clash - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Real Madrid's full attention is now on the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with former club Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick sealed a 3-2 La Liga triumph at Sevilla on Saturday.

After grabbing a quickfire first-half brace that was partly cancelled out by Carlos Bacca's penalty, the Portuguese made it 3-1 with an exquisite header midway through the second half before a goal from Vicente Iborra set up a nervy final 10 minutes for the visitors.

However, Real held firm to seal a seventh straight league victory – moving within two points of leaders Barcelona in the process – and Ancelotti is adamant that Real are now fully focused on the first-leg trip to Turin on Tuesday.

"It's not easy beating Sevilla but we did it. We are very pleased with the result," he said.

"This victory allows us to keep fighting for the league, but mainly for now it gives us confidence to go to Turin and win.

"Now it doesn't make any sense to talk about the points that are left to win the league, we just have to win our games and wait to see what happens, but now the focus is on Juventus.

"In the coming days we will see if [Karim] Benzema will make it to Turin because he is injured.

"[Gareth] Bale has already recovered, so we should be at full strength – it will be tough but we have the confidence."