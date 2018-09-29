Real Madrid always score goals – Lopetegui not worried about misfiring attack

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui dismissed concerns over his team's goalscoring ability ahead of their derby clash with Atletico.

Madrid were stunned 3-0 by Sevilla on Wednesday, but sit second to rivals Barcelona in the league table.

Lopetegui's men have only netted once in their past two games, while they have 12 in six league matches.

As his team prepare to host Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu, Lopetegui said goalscoring was not a worry.

"You can take any kind of data from different angles, but we have created a lot of chances, even in the last game – especially in the second half," he said.

"We will continue to do that, for sure. Real Madrid always score goals."

Karim Benzema has scored four of Madrid's 12 league goals, while Gareth Bale has netted three.