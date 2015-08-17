Florentino Perez believes Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos are "united forever" after the defender agreed a new five-year deal with the Spanish giants.

Ramos was linked with Manchester United in the current transfer window, but the sceptics' view that he was using interest from Louis van Gaal's men as a bargaining tool towards earning a new, improved deal at the Santiago Bernabeu appeared to be vindicated by the news he has committed his future to Madrid.

The Spain centre-half's new deal runs until 2020, by which time he will be 34, and Madrid president Perez is confident he will never leave Los Blancos.

He said at a press conference on Monday: "Today is a great day, Real Madrid has satisfaction that Sergio will be with us for five more years.

"Ramos is a symbol of Madridisma, which has made us love him for many years with his character, desire and huge heart.

"That's why Real Madrid and Ramos are united forever."

Perez also confirmed Ramos would, as expected, assume the captaincy following Iker Casillas' move to Porto.

"It's not easy to be the leader in this team - Real Madrid is the most demanding club in the world - but Ramos has understood that," he added.

"He came here at 19 and the unity between Sergio and Real Madrid has been strong.

"In 2005, Sergio was very clear, he came here to make history and now 10 years later we can confirm that's how it has been. This is where he will continue to make history.

"This will be his 11th season and he is going to be the captain, he will wear it with pride as Iker Casillas did."

Perez continued: "It's a special day for me, for many reasons. From a personal perspective, because I have seen how he has developed from a young man to a man, an exceptional player. A legend - 445 matches and 55 goals.

"Ramos has won everything but like Real he wants more, that's why we need to make this desire for new challenges.

"His determination and leadership continues to be an example to young players here.

"Sergio Ramos will always be Sergio Ramos, I hope he is always the same footballer, who never gives up.

"With your work and talent, you have made every Madridista love you. Now we need you more than ever."