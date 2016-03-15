Real Madrid, Arsenal eyeing Jorginho swoop - agent

Real Madrid and Arsenal could go head to head for the signature of Napoli midfielder Jorginho at the end of the season, according to the Brazilian's agent.

The 24-year-old has been instrumental for Maurizio Sarri's side this season as they have launched a bid for the Serie A title, Napoli sitting three points adrift of leaders Juventus with nine games to play.

Jorginho has made 26 appearances in the league this season, his consistent performances attracting interest from across Europe.

However, Joao Santos says the player is solely focused on lifting the Scudetto with Napoli rather than what his future may have in store.

"Interest from Arsenal? It's true," Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss. "After the game against Palermo, compliments arrived from Real Madrid as well.

"Only compliments, nothing more. But it's pleasing to receive expressions of respect from one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

"For the future, we'll wait for the end of the season. Jorginho wants to win the Scudetto with Napoli, he's enthusiastic about these last nine finals. I want to reiterate that his priority is Napoli."