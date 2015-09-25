Real Madrid confirm Pepe injury
Pepe looks set to miss Real Madrid's game against Malaga on Sunday after the club confirmed he has picked up a muscular injury.
The 32-year-old centre-back missed Madrid training on Friday after sustaining a knock in the 2-1 midweek win at Athletic Bilbao.
And a statement from the Liga leaders read: "Following tests carried out on the player Pepe at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury caused by a knock to his left leg. His condition will be evaluated."
Pepe's injury causes a further defensive headache for Madrid coach Rafael Benitez.
Captain Sergio Ramos is also out of action due to a shoulder problem, with Raphael Varane likely to partner Nacho Fernandez at centre-back on Sunday.
