Real striker Benzema shrugs off 'lazy' tag

Benzema has been in impressive form for Real this season, scoring 11 goals in 20 La Liga outings.

The striker also has five in as many games in the UEFA Champions League, but his displays for France have not always received such positive reviews.

However, in an interview for Surface Magazine, Benzema says he pays little heed to his detractors.

"To me, to be lazy is not a defect, the only thing that matters are the goals," he said.

"You could also reconsider the role of a striker, if you're lazy and don't run but make goals, there is nothing bad about that.

"I take criticism when it comes from someone who has played at a high level or who knows football.

"In these cases, I cannot say anything. But when they come from people who have never played level, I'm sorry but I don't listen to them."