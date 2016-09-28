Rebrov defends Yarmolenko after 'difficult' match

Dynamo Kiev coach Serhiy Rebrov defended Andriy Yarmolenko's performance in Wednesday's Champions League Group B draw at Besiktas after enduring a "difficult" outing in Istanbul.

The Ukraine winger had been a doubt with a back injury, but was ultimately passed fit before going on to struggle to make a telling impact for Dynamo.

Yarmolenko found himself shackled by two Besiktas defenders on almost every occasion he took up possession and Rebrov was sympathetic, before also speaking of his satisfaction for the draw.

"It was difficult for Andriy Yarmolenko to play because the opponents always paid close attention to him," he told reporters.

"But he did his best for the team.

"I'm satisfied with the result because in the Champions League every point is very important."