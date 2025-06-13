Emi Martinez has chosen Manchester United move: report

Another top Premier League performer appears to have faith in Ruben Amorim's project

Emi Martinez has chosen Manchester United as his next destination, with the World Cup firmly in his sights.

Manchester United failed to secure Champions League football with their loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, but that hasn’t stopped them attracting players.

Already, they have agreed a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers man Matheus Cunha, despite only finishing one place above the Midlands side in the Premier League table, while Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo also appears to have chosen Old Trafford as his favoured destination, despite some interest from Champions League-bound Newcastle United.

Manchester United take priority in Emiliano Martinez chase

Andre Onana has faced criticism this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Red Devils gloveman Andre Onana has not been without his critics since joining from Inter Milan in 2023, with many fans calling for a change.

Reports from Argentina are suggesting that the Manchester club may use their pulling power to snatch a shot-stopper from under the nose of another Champions League competitor.

Emi Martinez is determined to stay in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been claimed by Argentinian outlet Bolavip that Aston Villa want to get goalkeeper Emi Martinez off their books for Profit and Sustainability (PSR) reasons.

The same report states that Turkish side Galatasaray have contacted the Villans about Martinez, but the World Cup winner only has eyes for United.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to TyC Sports, the Red Devils hold an interest in Martinez, and the goalkeeper favours a move to United as he wants to remain in the Premier League in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Given that Galatasaray can offer Champions League football next season, it could be another case of United winning out against a club in Europe’s premier competition.

Unai Emery looks like leaving his goalkeeper this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while on the face of it Champions League football trumps no Champions League football (obviously), the quality and attraction of, and the focus on, Premier League football is unrivalled.

Galatasaray may only play eight games in the Champions League, whereas United are guaranteed to play 38 times in the Premier League, widely regarded as the highest-quality division in world football.

When Martinez’s goal is the stay sharp for the upcoming World Cup, staying in England seems his best option.

Martinez is valued at €20m, according to Transfermarkt.