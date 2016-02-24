Rebrov disappointed with costly mistakes

Dynamo Kiev head coach Serhiy Rebrov was left to rue a number of mistakes as his side slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and David Silva put City 2-0 up in a dominant first-half effort from the visitors, before Vitaliy Buyalskiy's 58th-minute strike brought the score back to 2-1, only for Yaya Toure to restore a two-goal advantage in the closing stages.

Rebrov was disappointed with mistakes his side made, but said that opposition as good as City prompt mistakes with their play,

"We are disappointed but we made lots of mistakes in the middle of the pitch. It's not acceptable against Manchester City," Rebrov told BT Sport.

"They used the space, used the counter-attack and produced a very good performance.

"The fact is we played against one of the best teams in Europe. Before the game, I saw the players were a little bit nervous because it's the first time in the last 16. It's not easy for them.

"Here, we can talk, but when they're on the pitch they really feel that, especially when Man City created chances and scored a goal. We lost confidence."

Rebrov said Buyalskiy's goal did give him some hope of a comeback but admitted City's third meant they have their work cut out for them in the second leg.

"We hoped [we could come back after the first goal]. We controlled the ball and created some chances but we didn't score," the former Tottenham and West Ham striker said. "But with this team, you have to be very careful with the counter-attack.

"You can count percentage [of chance of going through]. We'll try to do our job and analyse for the next game."