Rebrov regrets Dynamo performance in Champions League exit

Serhiy Rebrov regretted how his Dynamo Kiev side performed at Napoli as they crashed out of the Champions League, although he was pleased to earn a goalless draw.

Napoli were the better side throughout the clash at Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday, but Dynamo defended doggedly and held on for a point.

While that was not enough to keep Rebrov's men in the competition, he took encouragement from the result - even if the performance was not as he hoped.

"We had problems with the early passages of play, as we wanted to impose our football, but the Napoli tempo was very high," Rebrov told a post-match news conference. "We tried and failed to control the tempo.

"I have regrets about the way we played, as we wanted to win here and my lads did try.

"Napoli deserve to be much higher up the Serie A table than sixth.

"Their players have the movements down to a tee and we are therefore satisfied to have played on a par with them."

Dynamo can no longer drop into the Europa League either, and must now turn their attentions to domestic action where they trail Shakhtar Donetsk by eight points in the Ukrainian Premier League.