Redknapp dismissal pleases Gomes

The Brazilian found himself frozen out of first-team action under the veteran following the arrival of Brad Friedel from Aston Villa.

Gomes has now hit out at Redknapp over his treatment at the club, claiming he was denied a move away from White Hart Lane despite finding himself out-of-favour under the former Portsmouth boss.

"[Harry] Redknapp barely talked to me," Gomes said as reported by The Sun.

"I was playing really well when he hired Friedel. So I was really surprised and decided to ask him about that.

"Redknapp asked me to be calm, because I was his goalkeeper and he trusted me, as he told me. But that didn't happen.

"In the 2010/11 season, I made only two mistakes but I didn't give them so much importance and I didn't think I was going to be sacked from the team because of that.

"I asked Redknapp to let me go, but he said no to three offers for me. QPR, CSKA Moscow and Atletico Mineiro wanted me.

"I was close to CSKA because they wanted me only for four months and I was going to play the Champions League, but Redknapp didn't allow me to leave."

The former PSV Eindhoven shot-stopper has welcomed the arrival of Andre Villa-Boas and is confident it can help him kickstart his stalling career ahead of the new season.

"I'm sure that Villas-Boas' arrival is going to help me," continued Gomes.

"He is great and he wants to do the best for Tottenham. I'm sure he will achieve many things here. I hope I could play in his team until 2014.

"I'm 31 years old and I'm thinking about moving back to Brazil.

"Atletico Mineiro wanted me, but Tottenham asked them to pay a fortune of £8 million for me and the negotiation finished."