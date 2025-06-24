Tottenham give the green light for Richarlison to 'leave for champions': report

Tottenham forward Richarlison could be on his way out

Tottenham are said to have a 'green light' to allow Richarlison to leave the club.

The 27-year-old forward, who scored just four times for Spurs last season, saw his minutes dwindle in north London, no thanks to the summer arrival of Dominic Solanke.

Since then, the former Everton man has found it hard to yield first-team starts and was restricted to just four in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou. He did manage 24 appearances in total, but a new challenge may be on the cards this summer.

Richarlison allowed to leave Tottenham for 'champions' in summer swoop

Richarlison has 50 caps under his belt for Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 27, it seems Richarlison has a huge few months ahead. Under contract with Tottenham until 2027, it is no secret that interest has arrived for the former Watford man.

Two clubs in Turkey have shown they would be willing to take him away from the Premier League should the opportunity now arise, especially given Spurs have most recently been linked with a move for Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, which would place him even further down the pecking order.

Rennes forward Arnaud Kalimuendo is attracting interest from the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Posta in Turkey, Galatasaray have thrown their hat into the mix to sign Richarlison, especially given there is now uncertainty as to whether or not Victor Osimhen will join them permanently following the expiration of his loan deal.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce are also mentioned in the report, although there is no mention of the fee Spurs would like to garner from any possible deal. Both a loan deal and a permanent transfer are mentioned.

Further interest from former club Everton and even in Saudi Arabia has been talked up in recent weeks, whilst RTI Esporte in Brazil says Richarlison is alternatively happy in north London and wants to remain with Thomas Frank's side in order to better help his chances at reemerging as an option for Brazil.

Of course, current Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti worked with Richarlison during his brief stint at Everton, and that could be the reason the Spurs man was recalled for the June internationals, in which he played against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Richarlison's future is up in the air at present (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Richarlison's output in front of goal last season was poor, hence why Solanke was often chosen to play instead of him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It remains to be seen whether new manager Frank sees a future for the Brazil international; if not, funds from his sale could be reinvested into bringing in a new option to help lessen the burden on Solanke next term.