Tottenham lining up Scott Parker as Ange Postecoglou replacement: report

Tottenham are looking at bringing in Scott Parker

Tottenham Hotspur will sack manager Ange Postecoglou at the end of the season.

The Lilywhites have suffered a horrendous Premier League game, winning just 11 games in total thus far. A recent 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest compounded Spurs' misery even further, with only winning the Europa League left to salvage their season.

However, chairman Daniel Levy is already drawing up a list of candidates, with Burnley manager Scott Parker said to be a 'well-liked' option.

Ange Postecoglou set to be replaced by Scott Parker at Tottenham Hotspur – even if he wins the Europa League

Burnley boss Scott Parker has already secured promotion back to the Premier League for the Clarets (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been doom and gloom all season long for Spurs, with injuries repeatedly tormenting Postecoglou's side. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario are just three names who have spent long parts of the season on the sidelines.

Having been ridiculed in the media, the former Celtic boss hasn't pleased fans with his morbid post-match press conferences, often snapping at reporters who question why his Tottenham team are failing so badly on the pitch.

Ange Postecoglou could still win the Europa League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

But despite all of the outside noise, Postecoglou could still win the Europa League, with his Spurs side into the last four and set to face minnows Bodo/Glimt over two legs for a place in the final.

Winning that competition, according to Mail Sport, will, however, not be enough to save his job, as Levy plans to oust the 59-year-old in the summer with Burnley boss Parker a leading candidate to replace him.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva are also touted as potential alternatives in the dugout, but it remains to be seen just which candidate is best suited for a huge job in north London.

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are other names who the report claims are 'on Tottenham's radar' with a reshuffle planned later this year.

Brentford bosss Thomas Frank has been linked with the Spurs job as of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that while Parker is a frontrunner – and his days playing for the Lilywhites will adhere him to fans – he is far from the only option in the running and that this may be a long process in which we don't know the identity of the next Spurs boss for a while.

Tottenham travel to Liverpool on Sunday as they return to Premier League action.