Redknapp: Gallas display like Bobby Moore
By Gregg Davies
Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has paid tribute to William Gallas’ role in their Champions League win on Wednesday, comparing the Frenchman to England legend Bobby Moore.
Gallas captained Tottenham to an impressively comfortable 3-0 win over Werder Bremen at White Hart Line, guaranteeing the North London side a place in the last 16 of the competition.
"William was fantastic again, particularly when [Marko] Marin squared him up around the box and I thought we were in trouble," said Redknapp in The Telegraph.
"He shuffled him down the line and kept holding him up, and took the ball off him. It was a bit reminiscent of Bobby [Moore] doing that to [Brazil's] Jairzinho at the World Cup [in 1970].
"Bobby stayed on his feet and used his brain and William has done fantastic for us. I made him captain and he responded again."
Spurs have looked at home in the Champions League and hope to get a result at Twente in the final group game in order to qualify as group winners and, in turn, avoid the top seeds in the last 16.
Redknapp added: "We've enjoyed it so far and if we can get a result at Twente and win the group I think it's a big advantage to try and finish [on top of the group] if we possibly could."
