Redknapp insists Liverpool legends not trying to get Rodgers sacked

Jamie Redknapp has laughed off suggestions a number of influential former Liverpool players are trying to get Brendan Rodgers sacked.

The Liverpool manager has been heavily criticised this season following the club's underwhelming start to the campaign and hinted at a conspiracy against him in the wake of his side's 3-2 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

However, Redknapp - who made more than 200 Premier League appearances for Liverpool - has revealed he actually has sympathy for Rodgers and is by no means trying to force him out.

"I saw that Brendan felt there was a campaign against him, and that he was maybe blaming ex-players for that. I don’t think that’s the case at all, personally," Redknapp told The Liverpool Echo.

"At the end of the day, people are just giving their honest opinions on the team that they care about.

"I can understand why he’s had a bit of a go, but he’s just got to win games. If he thinks ex-players are against him, if he thinks the Pope is against him, it doesn’t matter, he’s just got to win football matches. That’s the only way he will keep the criticism at bay.

"I actually have sympathy for Brendan, but the bottom line is that he needs a good season. All you can do is win games."

Liverpool climbed to ninth place in the table following their win over Villa.