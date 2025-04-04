Liverpool lining up Rodrygo move, after talks: report

Liverpool are to make an £80m move for Rodrygo - as revenge for Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid

Liverpool target Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates his assist at the 3-3 during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 1, 2025 in Madrid Spain
Rodrygo has already held talks with the Reds (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in for Rodrygo, as they plot the perfect revenge against Real Madrid.

Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was recently all but confirmed as a Los Blancos player come this summer, in a stinging blow for manager Arne Slot as he looks to build for the summer.

With a number of question marks over the futures of other Liverpool stars, too, the club are looking to launch a stunning attack on Real Madrid by taking one of their best players.

Rodrygo has already held Liverpool talks ahead of an £80m summer move

Arne Slot Manager of Liverpool celebrates with Mohamed Salah during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Bournemouth, England.

The future of Salah is still a talking point at Anfield (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold looks to be far from the only player leaving Merseyside this summer, however, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk still rumoured to be departing at the end of their respective contracts – and the long-term futures of Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott all uncertain.

With Real, meanwhile, boasting a stacked squad in which expensive Galacticos are fighting for a few coveted spots, there could be significant exits this summer.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's third goal and his hat trick with teammate Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Competition for places has never been tougher at the Bernabeu (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Rodrygo, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now, has long been linked with a move away from Madrid, with Spanish outlets Cadena Ser and Sport (via Sport Witness) confirming talks with Liverpool almost a year ago.

The Brazilian began life as a left-winger but shifted out to the opposite flank to accommodate countryman, Vinicius Jr – and with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer, competition for places has only increased.

Now, Defensa Central in Spain claims that Liverpool have re-aligned their sights on Rodrygo, but only want to pay €80 million for his services.

FourFourTwo understands that Real Madrid wouldn't consider letting the 24-year-old leave for any less than €100m – but with the European champions looking at considerable reinforcements this summer, they could be convinced to drop their asking price a little, especially if the player himself seeks a new challenge.

It seems for now Rodrygo is relatively happy in Spain

Rodrygo has been impressive at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

The key then for the Reds will be to strike terms with the two-time Champions League winner over a move. Once again though, FourFourTwo understands that the situation at Anfield over Salah will have to be resolved before the club look to any reinforcements in their frontline.

Rodrygo is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €100m. The Reds travel to Fulham this weekend as Premier League action resumes.

Liverpool have ended up in such transition because of backroom upheaval – but that flux looks to be ending

Jurgen Klopp Signs A Contract Extension and chats with Sporting Director Michael Edwards and Mike Gordon FSG President and Liverpool F.C owner at Melwood Training Ground on December 13, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Michael Edwards (left) has returned in the void left by Jurgen Klopp (centre) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are in unprecedented flux: arguably their three best players all look like leaving, while a handful of other key figures across the side could all leave within the next three transfer windows.

It all stems back to 2022. Michael Edwards – who joined the club in 2016 and was responsible for assembling the core of the Reds' title-winning side in 2020 – left Anfield after eight years in the recruitment department, leaving a void that the club couldn't adequately fill.

Julian Ward, who served as Edwards' assistant, assumed the reins upon his boss's departure in 2022 – but only remained in the role for a single season. In 2023, the club opted for a complete change, bringing in Jorg Schmadtke on a short-term deal to assist with Klopp, whom he already had a strong relationship with.

Both Edwards and Ward returned after Klopp's resignation. While there may have been disagreements over the direction of the club – the German manager was said to be instrumental in the decision to reward Jordan Henderson with a new deal, something that was out-of-character for Edwards, at least – there has been a disconnect between building for the present and future.

Jordan Henderson is set to sign for Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard

Henderson was presented with a new deal at Anfield – to the surprise of some (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been presented with different problems from different players, meanwhile. The club did not expect Mohamed Salah to still be as prolific as he currently is, Alexander-Arnold's loyalty to the club perhaps valued as a big factor in talks with him – while a lack of impact from Nunez and Kostas Tsimikas, coupled with serious interest in Konate and Diaz from European giants complicates this summer's business.

Ultimately, with Edwards back at the helm, the Merseysiders are well-placed and are led by the man who delivered their first title in 30 years. This season will see the end of an era – but the next one is just around the corner, with this transition period likely to clear imminently.

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring a late winner in extra time for Liverpool against Chelsea in the 2024 League Cup final.

Liverpool target Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates his assist at the 3-3 during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 1, 2025 in Madrid Spain

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring a late winner in extra time for Liverpool against Chelsea in the 2024 League Cup final.
Liverpool target Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates his assist at the 3-3 during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 1, 2025 in Madrid Spain
