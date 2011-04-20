Redknapp keen to kill off Arsenal title hopes

The Gunners can close the gap on Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils to four points with victory over Spurs, but Redknapp insists anything other than win for Arsene Wenger’s men would squash any title dreams they have.

Last year, Spurs beat Arsenal 2-1 in the corresponding fixture, putting to bed their championship ambitions then, and the Tottenham boss hopes for a repeat performance this time around.

“They’ve got to win all their games now,” he said.“You would have had your life on Arsenal beating Birmingham at Wembley, [in the Carling Cup Final] wouldn’t you?

“But that’s how it goes. Let’s hope their bad run continues against us.”

Wenger, although admitting his side haven’t picked up enough points recently, highlighted the fact the Gunners are unbeaten in the league in their last 15 games.

And Jack Wilshere was vindicated for his optimistic assessment on Tuesday that United would drop points before the end of the season after their goalless draw at St. James’ Park.

With a trip to Emirates Stadium to come, as well as a tough clash against Chelsea, Ferguson's men are not home and dry yet, and Wenger will want to pile on the pressure with victory against Spurs on Wednesday.

By Matt Wilson