Redknapp: Spurs are as good as Man City

In a similar showdown to that which was a showpiece of Spurs’ fortunes last season, both teams faced-off at the City of Manchester Stadium on Tuesday with qualification for the Champions League on the line.

A 1-0 victory for City sealed their place in the final Premier League berth that ensures passage into the qualifying round of the Champions League.

In the aftermath of the game, Redknapp acknowledged that City possess “good players,” but was unyielding in stressing that his Tottenham team are of equal quality.

Continuing to damn his opponents with faint praise, the 64-year-old highlighted how big a struggle it is for his side to match the spending power of Roberto Mancini’s team.

“It seems to me they can go as far as they want to go. The sky is the limit," he said.

“They have an owner who can spend anything he wants and they could go out and buy another four or five world-class players in the summer and try to win the Champions League. It won't be beyond them.

“They have good players already but I wouldn't say they are any better than us to be truthful.”

Focus for Redknapp will now switch to securing qualification for the Europa League. Spurs currently sit in sixth position, two points behind Liverpool, their main rival for a place in Europe’s secondary football competition, and face them at Anfield this Sunday.

