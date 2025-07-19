Tottenham looking to sign London rivals' star: report

Tottenham Hotspur are working to build a strong squad for new boss Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with another key figure from a fellow London-based Premier League side.

Spurs have already replaced manager Ange Postecoglou with former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, and recruited Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

Now, a third London side could soon be feeling the wrath of the Lilywhites’ increased spending power.

Tottenham looking to spend more Europa League loot in London

Spurs have already shopped in London during this window, buying Mohammed Kudus from West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

At one point, under Postecoglou, with Spurs languishing near the bottom of the Premier League table, it looked like the club were going to finish the last campaign in a weak spot heading into the summer.

All that changed with one Brennan Johnson goal in the Europa League final, netting not just the cash prize from that competition but also the riches that come with Champions League qualification.

Brennan Johnson's goal has proven a crucial factor in the business Spurs can do this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With some of that money still burning a hole in their pocket following the Frank and Kudus acquisitions, Spurs are now setting their sights on Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, according to L’Equipe.

The French outlet also states that the north London side may have something of a battle on their hands for the 25-year-old, with other European teams thought to be interested.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sport Witness names one of these admirers as German side Borussia Dortmund, with a number of Italian sides thought to hold an interest too.

It seems clear that Spurs are intent on bolstering their defensive ranks with some Premier League-proven talent, as a report from Gianluca Di Marzio states the club are also looking at Bournemouth’s Ilya Zabarnyi.

Maxence Lacroix put together a solid debut Premier League season Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, Tottenham may need to brace for some difficulty in landing Lacroix.

Palace showed last year how determined they can be in sales negotiations, managing to keep hold of Marc Guehi for another year despite intense interest from Newcastle United.

The England international is still receiving top-level interest, as are the likes of Eberechi Eze, so the club are unlikely to let their FA Cup-winning side be ripped apart on the cheap.

Lacroix is worth €25m, according to Transfermarkt.