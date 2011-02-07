Reina defends Torres decision

Torres incensed some Liverpool fans with his explanation that he joined Chelsea because he wanted to win trophies and some burned his number nine shirt in protest.

Goalkeeper Reina, who joined Torres at Spain's training base outside Madrid on Monday as they prepare for Wednesday's friendly against Colombia, said there was nothing to be done but wish the striker good luck.

"Football is like that, as players we come and go," Reina was quoted as saying in Spanish media.

"You have to understand his decision, he felt it was a good opportunity to continue developing.

"The club has to look forward and forget Fernando. He is not here anymore and we can't do anything but wish him a lot of luck."

Torres had a miserable debut at home to Liverpool on Sunday, squandering several chances before being substituted in the 66th minute as Chelsea lost 1-0.

One travelling Liverpool fan held up a banner reading: "18 titles, five European Cups - is Chelsea a bigger club?" while another threw a Liverpool shirt bearing his name on to the Stamford Bridge pitch.

"It's logical that people don't understand it but I think they have to make an effort and remember what he did for the club during these past three and a half years," Reina said.

"He scored a lot of goals, he provided many entertaining afternoons of football and that is what we have to remember, the smile that he put on people's faces in many matches.

"In my case a friend is leaving, it's tough but football is like that.

"Yesterday at (Chelsea) was a bit strange but football has these situations.

"Today you are playing with a team-mate and friend and the next you are playing against him but you have to wish him a lot of luck. He is trying to make things work out well for himself."