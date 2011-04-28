Reina happy to remain at Liverpool

It was believed that Arsene Wenger had been encouraged in his pursuit of the 28-year-old with reports suggesting Reina was unhappy at Liverpool’s recent failure to challenge for major honours.

The Gunners are reported to have had an offer of £15 million rejected out of hand by the Merseysiders for their shot-stopper, and the Spaniard's latest comments appear to have flattened any potential deal.

"I am happy, calm and comfortable here," Reina told the Spanish radio station Cadena Cope. "[I am] looking towards the future which I reckon will bring a lot of happiness and hopefully the new project with the new American owners [Fenway Sports Group] will be a convincing one.

"Obviously [Rafael] Benitez brought me here but that doesn't mean that I'm unhappy with [Kenny] Dalglish, quite the opposite. I think he's the ideal man for Liverpool at this moment.

"It's my understanding, and based on what I've gathered from the people here, that we will be bringing in some important players, continuing to grow and hopefully in one or two years we will be in the place that Liverpool deserves to be, which is fighting for titles."

Wenger will be encouraged by the emergence of Wojciech Szczesny at Emirates Stadium this season, but the Arsenal boss is believed to want an experienced figure at the club to aid the youngster’s development.

