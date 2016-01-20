Reina: I don't care about Mancini's Sarri accusations

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina does not care about Roberto Mancini's accusations that Maurizio Sarri used homophobic language, insisting such incidents should "stay in the pitch".

Inter booked their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Serie A title rivals Napoli at Stadio San Paolo thanks to goals from Stevan Jovetic and Adem Ljajic.

But the match was overshadowed by an incident between Mancini and Napoli boss Sarri as they clashed on the sideline following Ljajic's strike.

After the game Mancini alleged Sarri had used Italian homophobic slurs "frocio" and "finocchio" towards him.

The former Manchester City manager also labelled Sarri a racist and said he should be "drummed out of football".

Sarri responded by insisting he did not remember what he said to Mancini, but conceded he could have used homophobic language in the heat of the moment.

Asked about Mancini's allegations, Reina said: "We don't care about this mess. At least I don't care. The gaffer felt bitter at the final score.

"There is an unwritten law in football: what happens in the pitch, stays in the pitch then everyone minds their own f****** business."

Reflecting on the result, Reina said: "This game hurts a lot. The draw would have been fair. They took the only two chances they had. Kudos to Inter and we look ahead toward next Sunday [against Sampdoria]."