Rejuvenated Klose eyes 2014 World Cup

The 33-year-old forward joined Lazio on a two-year deal in the close-season from Bayern Munich after scoring only one league goal last season.

However, Klose has rediscovered his scoring touch in Italy, grabbing four goals in six Serie A games so far including Sunday's late winner against AS Roma.

"If all goes well I will play at Lazio until 2014, then the World Cup and then that's it," he told sports magazine Kicker on Monday.

Klose is joint second on the all-time World Cup scoring list with 14 goals alongside fellow German Gerd Muller. They are one behind Brazil's Ronaldo.

Klose is also keen to replace Muller as Germany's record scorer.

"Whoever knows my ambition knows that this is a huge challenge for me," the Polish-born striker said.

Klose needs six more goals to catch Mueller on 68 but he has recently lost his starting spot to in-form rival Mario Gomez.

Three-times European champions Germany qualified top of their Euro 2012 group for next year's tournament in Poland and Ukraine with 10 wins in 10 games.